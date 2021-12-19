Rain wraps up early Sunday with another long dry stretch

Showers exit this morning with clearing skies

Cold winds Sunday afternoon

Seasonable weather next week

Showers are possible through midday Sunday with afternoon clearing. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

Look for an area of rain to linger Sunday morning as the cold front moves through. The best chances of more steadier rain coverage will be east of the Blue Ridge toward Lynchburg and Danville through around lunchtime.

RAINFALL: Average rainfall around the region will be less than .10″ with upwards of .25″ to .50″ toward Danville

Rain should exit all areas no later than midday leading to increased afternoon sunshine late in the day. Afternoon temperatures only reach the upper 40s to low 50s which is seasonable for mid-December.

Winds may also gust 20-25 mph at times in the higher elevations with some snow showers up toward the ski areas.

Cold air filters in throughout the day after early rain. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - THURSDAY

Our weekend rain was the last “widespread” rain chance we’ll see in about a week as a dry stretch settles in. Mainly clear skies can be expected to start the week with more clouds to arrive Tuesday/Wednesday with a southern storm sliding just outside of our area.

Should the southern slider slip close to Southside as expected, some light precipitation could occur along the VA/NC border counties late Tuesday.

A storm system will slide to our south with a few showers possible across the Southside late Tuesday into Wednesday. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

Our next weather feature looks to arrive Friday with any precipitation chances confined to areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. toward the VA/WV border. This means a mainly dry Christmas Eve with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

A slightly better chance of showers arrives with a weak cold front Saturday (Christmas Day) into Sunday. Like most of the others recently, this too looks moisture starved.

COMET LEONARD VISIBLE

Comet Leonard or Comet C/2021 A1, will be visible from our area in the vicinity of Venus. The comet can be seen at twilight (right after sunset) in our southwestern sky. It will be near Venus in the evening sky this weekend. The comet will then head toward the sun making its closest approach to it, on January 3rd and then disappear from our sky. Best to view with binoculars or a telescope, but some can see it with the naked eye. Unfortunately, we’ll see a lot of clouds tonight and tomorrow night, but we should still be able to see it through the end of the month.

If you see breaks in the clouds this evening or tomorrow evening go check out comet Leonard as it makes its closest approach to Venus. (WDBJ Weather)

