Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is not currently allowing new guests into its general shelter due to a positive COVID-19 case being identified between 7 to 10 days ago. That’s according to Chief Executive Officer, Lee Clark.

Clark said the Rescue Mission is just trying to be as safe as possible, because the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was around other guests. He said they have not had any more positive cases since the first was identified.

The majority of the Rescue Mission’s normal services are still available to guests like food and shelter. They are also offering a cold shelter for anyone in the community that is in need, whether you are a current guest or not.

The Women and Children Center is still operating as normal.

Clark said they are closely monitoring the situation and are hoping to get back to normal operations by the end of the coming week.

