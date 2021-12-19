Advertisement

Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is not currently allowing new guests into its general shelter due to a positive COVID-19 case being identified between 7 to 10 days ago. That’s according to Chief Executive Officer, Lee Clark.

Clark said the Rescue Mission is just trying to be as safe as possible, because the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was around other guests. He said they have not had any more positive cases since the first was identified.

The majority of the Rescue Mission’s normal services are still available to guests like food and shelter. They are also offering a cold shelter for anyone in the community that is in need, whether you are a current guest or not.

The Women and Children Center is still operating as normal.

Clark said they are closely monitoring the situation and are hoping to get back to normal operations by the end of the coming week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Tech Police
Virginia Tech Police look for thieves after football memorabilia stolen
Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested after shooting in Hillsville
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

Latest News

Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81 Saturday night
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 19, 2021
Cold, post-frontal air allows seasonable December weather to return.
Sunday, December 19, AM FastCast
Wreath Laying Ceremony
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held in Virginia