Willis, Liberty roll over E. Michigan in LendingTree Bowl

Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.(Liberty Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Willis passed for 231 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Liberty rolled over Eastern Michigan 56-20 on Saturday night in the LendingTree Bowl.

Willis, a potential NFL first-round pick, completed 13 of 24 passes, with touchdowns of 54 yards to DJ Stubbs, 20 yards to Johnny Huntley and 3 yards to Demario Douglas. Willis also ran for 58 yards, with touchdowns of 2 and 35 yards.

The Flames (8-5) improved to 3-0 in bowls, tying Appalachian State for the best postseason start by an FBS team.

Liberty also got a defensive touchdown in the first quarter on Skyler Thomas’ 27-yard interception return. Eastern Michigan finished 7-6.

