The dominant #1 station in the 68th largest market in the country is looking for a journalist to anchor.

We are looking for someone with a conversational delivery on the anchor desk who can also write, shoot, edit and present compelling stories live. The ability to dig up interesting story ideas each day is an absolute MUST for this position. Creativity, a strong work ethic and a passion for journalism are also crucial.

If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you.

At least two years of experience working in a television newsroom is required. Anchoring experience is preferred.

Applicants should apply here and email a resume and a link of your recent work to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

