Advertisement

Anchor

WDBJ7 Logo
WDBJ7 Logo(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The dominant #1 station in the 68th largest market in the country is looking for a journalist to anchor.

We are looking for someone with a conversational delivery on the anchor desk who can also write, shoot, edit and present compelling stories live. The ability to dig up interesting story ideas each day is an absolute MUST for this position. Creativity, a strong work ethic and a passion for journalism are also crucial.

If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you.

At least two years of experience working in a television newsroom is required. Anchoring experience is preferred.

Applicants should apply here and email a resume and a link of your recent work to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Official: Worker’s body found after fire at QVC facility

Latest News

WDBJ7 Logo
Sales Support-Front Desk
WDBJ7 Logo
Digital Anchor-Producer
WDBJ7 Logo
Technical Media Producer
WDBJ7 Logo
Multimedia Journalist