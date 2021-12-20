Arrest made after attempted break in at ATV dealership

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search efforts have led to the arrest of one suspect following an attempted break in at a Wythe County ATV dealership over the weekend.

State Police arrested Christopher A. Thomas, 35, and charged him with conspiracy to commit grand larceny, conspiracy to enter a structure to commit a burglary, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing on railroad property.

Thomas is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Police are also still seeking information on a 2016 Hyundai sedan with Pennsylvania license plates LSG 0399, saying the car may have been involved in the attempted burglary.

EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police are searching for several people who tried to break into a Wythe County ATV dealership early Saturday morning.

About 2:20 a.m. December 18, police say a Wythe County Sheriff’s deputy encountered several people attempting to break into the dealership in the 2000 block of Chapman Road in Wytheville. The people ran off and the sheriff’s office requested Virginia State Police to take the lead in the search, for unspecified reasons.

State Police canine teams are part of the search.

State Police are still investigating a larceny at the same dealership Aug. 28, 2021. During that incident, several motorcycles, worth thousands of dollars, were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s incident or the August thefts, or who has seen the Hyundai, is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

