Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer’s drug in half

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment months after the drug debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that can reach $56,000 annually.

The drugmaker said Monday that starting in January it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50%. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in a statement that too many patients were not being offered the drug due to “financial considerations,” and their disease had progressed beyond the point where Aduhelm could help.

