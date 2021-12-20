Covington police host Shop with a Cop

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas shopping can always be a challenge – finding just the right thing for just the right person.

“When I was a kid, one of the things I enjoyed most about Christmas was being able to shop for my family,” said Chief Christopher Smith of the Covington Police Department. “And, you know, in today’s day and age, you just don’t know, it gives the kids the opportunity – the whole point of Christmas is being able to give a gift to someone you love.”

And this day is all about providing some kids that opportunity.

“I enjoy doing this,” Smith said. “I know most of the cops that come out and help us enjoy doing this. I know the kids enjoy it as well.”

Even though it can be difficult sometimes. Last year, they had to cancel altogether because of the pandemic, and this year things were scaled down.

“Yeah, I’m hoping, next year, it’ll be a lot easier just to be able to go, pick the kids up, bring them,” Smith said. “The whole experience of being with the police officer in the police car, bringing them to the store, and then bringing them home and wrapping the gifts and everything.”

But they still found plenty of gifts.

“Everybody got it, even the dogs and the cats, they all got something,” according to Smith.

And were able to let these kids see the police as more than someone who shows up when things are bad.

“That’s the whole point of the whole entire program, is to give the opportunity for the community itself to see a different aspect of law enforcement,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.