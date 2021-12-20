Advertisement

Danville suspect pleads guilty to drug, embezzlement charges

After spending more than two years as a fugitive prior to being arrested in March 2021, Jorge Omar Navarro pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges Monday.
A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.
A pile of fifty and one hundred dollar bills.(unknown)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
He was charged with the following: one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of embezzlement and one count of using counterfeit currency with the intent to commit fraud.

During his tenure as head teller at a branch of URW Federal Credit Union in Danville, he was able to access the vault and held authority to order money for the branch.

Navarro fled in September 2018 after taking $600K in cash from the credit union’s vault and replacing it with counterfeit bills.

He faces a minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars that is subject to a federal district court judge’s discretion.

