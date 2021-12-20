Dry, seasonable week for most hometowns

Chilly start to Monday

Seasonable temperatures each afternoon

Mid-week system slides by with isolated showers

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Our weekend rain was the last “widespread” rain chance we’ll see in a while. Mainly clear skies can be expected to start the week with more clouds to arrive Tuesday with a southern storm sliding through the Carolinas.

Highs will be seasonable with most areas in the 40s to low 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Fair and cool Monday with highs in the 40s. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

The southern slider is likely to clip the Southside with rain showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There are still some questions as to how far west the showers will get. However, this will not lead to widespread rain.

Rain totals likely would not exceed .25″ from this system. Heavier rain is more likely closer to the coast.

A southern storm may come just close enough for some showers across the Southside Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Our next weather feature looks to arrive late Friday with any precipitation chances confined to areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. toward the VA/WV border. This means a mainly dry Christmas Eve with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

The Christmas holiday is trending even warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Models are still struggling with confidence on any showers entering late in the day. At this point, we’ll keep it dry.

