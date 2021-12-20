Giles County declares emergency and bans burning

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County has declared a Local Emergency and issued a ban on all outdoor burning and open fires effective immediately.

County officials say this is due to “drought conditions that have resulted in fire hazard conditions that create extreme fire danger.”

The ban will not be enforced until December 23, 2021 at 8 a.m.

With an ordinance adopted by the Board of Supervisors, violations of the burn ban constitute a class 3 misdemeanor and are punishable by a fine of up to $500. They can also result in violators being “responsible for all costs incurred in controlling or attempting to control any fire resulting from prohibited burning.”

The declaration of emergency and burning prohibition will remain in effect until “sufficient rainfall is received to alleviate the fire hazard conditions.”

Several other jurisdictions have already put burn bans into effect because of drought conditions.

