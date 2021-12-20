Advertisement

Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Education Secretary

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Education Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Aimee Rogstad Guidera has been chosen.

The Governor-elect said, “Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom.”

Guidera is currently the President of Guidera Strategy, and is the former founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign (DQC), a national organization advocating for improved quality, accessibility and use of education data to increase student achievement.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case
Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

A memorial service in Richmond Sunday afternoon, honored the life and legacy of former Virginia...
Holton’s life and legacy honored during Richmond memorial service
Supreme Court of Virginia completes two days of public hearings on redistricting Friday...
Supreme Court justices host public hearings on Virginia redistricting
Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner
New County Administrator unanimously approved in Henry County
Governor Northam Budget Proposal
Governor Northam Presents Budget