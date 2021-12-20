Grown Here at Home: A busy season for eggnog and custard at Homestead Creamery

WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - At Homestead Creamery, they’re pumping out the eggnog and custard as fast as they can. They get a jumpstart on making the drinks in the Fall to keep up with the demand.

“There are some people out there, who if we offered our stuff all year-round, they would definitely buy it, so we try to start around late September, early October, and then just pick up the momentum from there,” explained Homestead Creamery Community Manager Amy Rice.

Although Homestead Creamery is located in Burnt Chimney, its products go far beyond its home base in Franklin County.

“We’re as far north as Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, and we just recently announced new stores in Florida. We’re up and down the east coast and hoping to grow more and more each day,” Rice said.

Eggnog is pretty popular, but it seems custard is up there with it.

“We actually did a recent poll throughout the office and I predicted that eggnog was going to be the winner and actually custard was almost half as popular as eggnog,” Rice explained.

If you’ve never had eggnog or custard, Rice said eggnog tastes like a pumpkin pie without the pumpkin.

“All those really rich spices -- combine that with the creamy taste of a melted milkshake. It’s spicy, it’s definitely reminiscent of the holidays, and it’s very, very smooth,” she said.

The taste of custard is simple.

“It’s like a melted vanilla milkshake,” Rice said.

Whether you like eggnog or custard, for many, they’re a sweet reminder of simpler times and a Christmas tradition that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

“Being able to bring people back to their childhood and those positive memories of the season is just really special for us,” Rice said.

Homestead Creamery is at 7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Wirtz, VA 24184. The creamery is also on Facebook.

