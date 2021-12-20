Advertisement

Hermitage Roanoke brings back Festival of Lights for second year

By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2020, Hermitage Roanoke wanted to give the community a Christmas present. After a discussion of potential ideas, representatives thought, how about lights?

Hermitage rolled out its first annual Festival of Lights and saw such a positive response, that it was brought back for a second year.

As soon as the sun sets, car after car drives through to enjoy the impressive display. The Hermitage has set a goal of having 5,000 people attend this year.

“It’s just wonderful to look out and see cars driving through. We don’t know who they are, but they are enjoying this and it’s bringing something to them,” said Chairwoman of the Festival of Lights, Louise Miller.

The display will stay up through New Year’s Day and the Hermitage hopes this is an annual tradition it can continue for years to come.

The Hermitage Roanoke is located at 1009 Old Country Club Rd NW. For more information, you can find its website here.

