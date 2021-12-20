Holiday travel expected to reach near 2019 levels

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you plan to travel this holiday season?

To help you prepare, we checked in with AAA and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to learn what officials are predicting for the road and in the air this week.

Morgan Dean with AAA mid-Atlantic said Monday there’s a demand for travel, with both air and road traffic expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. More than 109 million people are expected to travel for the holidays this year, with nine out of 10 of those travelers making their way on our roads and highways.

He said drivers should anticipate the usual traffic. They will also find gas prices are a bit lower than they have been this holiday season, with the statewide average sitting at about $3.17 per gallon.

“So those drivers out there today will find a little bit of a discount from what they were paying back at Thanksgiving but still fairly high prices compared to what we’ve paid over the last few years,” Dean said. “This fall we paid some of the highest prices since back in 2014. But at this point we are getting a little bit of a break.”

Meanwhile, if traveling by air, expect your flights to be full.

Much like Thanksgiving operations, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Director of Marketing and Air Service, Brad Boettcher, expects carriers to be conservative with scheduling since many are down planes and pilots.

He recommended giving yourself plenty of time to get to and from your flight.

“Just pay attention to your flight schedules,” he said, “and get that app from your carrier on your phone so you can be apprised if they have any changes.”

He says be sure to pack snacks for long trips as not every major airport has reopened all dining options because of COVID. Also be prepared to wear a mask at all times while on your flight or in the airport, even if you’re just picking up a passenger.

Be prepared also to be patient while waiting for a rental car, as inventory is still falling short.

You can watch the full interview on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

