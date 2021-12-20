Advertisement

Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder

Clarissa Jones was found dead after being reported missing
Clarissa Jones was found dead after being reported missing(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead Sunday.

Clarissa Devon Jones, 37, was found dead in the 200 block of Trents Ferry Road December 19, 2021. She had been the object of a search after being reported missing by her family.

Leonard Eugene Blackwell, Jr., 41, of Lynchburg, was arrested in connection with her death and charged with:

  • Second-degree Murder
  • Prohibition against concealment of dead bodies
  • Concealing or compounding offenses
  • Failure to register as sex offender (3 counts)

Blackwell’s mugshot has not been made available.

The LPD would like to thank the Virginia Department of Emergency Management with their assistance with this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis (434) 455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

