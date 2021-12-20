Advertisement

Man pleads no contest before trial for shooting along I-581

Brent Dinkins Mugshot
Brent Dinkins Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged in a shooting along I-581 last year has entered a no contest plea in advance of a trial that was scheduled for later this week.

Brent Lamont Dinkins, Jr. was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Several charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal: attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious shooting at a car, shooting firearm from a vehicle, shooting in a public place with injury, 3 counts of malicious shooting into a vehicle, and 3 counts of shooting from a vehicle,

Judge David Carson accepted the plea and handed down the following sentences: five years for the malicious wounding charge, all of which was suspended, and three years for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony charge, all of which Dinkins must serve.

The malicious wounding charge had a maximum sentence of 20 years, and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony carried a max sentence of 3 years.

Dinkins also faces federal charges, which is why his two-year probation period after his three years served will be unsupervised, as he will be under federal supervision.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case
Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death
Mugshot of Andrew Byrd
Man involved in the death of Radford 2-year-old now faces capital murder charge
Northam nixes layoffs of Virginia drinking water monitors