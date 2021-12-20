Man pleads no contest before trial for shooting along I-581

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged in a shooting along I-581 last year has entered a no contest plea in advance of a trial that was scheduled for later this week.

Brent Lamont Dinkins, Jr. was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Several charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal: attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious shooting at a car, shooting firearm from a vehicle, shooting in a public place with injury, 3 counts of malicious shooting into a vehicle, and 3 counts of shooting from a vehicle,

Judge David Carson accepted the plea and handed down the following sentences: five years for the malicious wounding charge, all of which was suspended, and three years for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony charge, all of which Dinkins must serve.

The malicious wounding charge had a maximum sentence of 20 years, and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony carried a max sentence of 3 years.

Dinkins also faces federal charges, which is why his two-year probation period after his three years served will be unsupervised, as he will be under federal supervision.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.