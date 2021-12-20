Moneta woman killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

The driver was identified as Vanessa Jane Hylton, 41, of Moneta. Hylton was not wearing her seatbelt, according to police, and died at the scene.

The crash occurred Monday, December 20, at 7:01 a.m. on Route 24, one tenth of a mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford.

Hylton was driving a Saturn LS2300 westbound on Route 24, when she crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

