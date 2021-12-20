Advertisement

Moneta woman killed in Bedford County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

The driver was identified as Vanessa Jane Hylton, 41, of Moneta. Hylton was not wearing her seatbelt, according to police, and died at the scene.

The crash occurred Monday, December 20, at 7:01 a.m. on Route 24, one tenth of a mile east of Spradlin Road in Bedford.

Hylton was driving a Saturn LS2300 westbound on Route 24, when she crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

