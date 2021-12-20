Advertisement

Names released of victims in Rockbridge County crash

(WTOC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday, December 18th.

The crash occurred on Interstate 81, two tenths of a mile north of East Midland Trail in Rockbridge County.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north, entering Interstate 81 from the entrance ramp, crossed the northbound lanes and struck the guardrail and overturned. The Toyota was then hit by a Chrysler Town & Country, which was traveling north.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Dustin Edward Breeden, 33, of Buena Vista. Breeden was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The passenger of the Toyota was identified as Gregory James Boothroyd, 29, of Lexington. Boothroyd was also wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Chrysler were wearing their seatbelts and were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

