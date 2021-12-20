No one hurt in fire at Salem tire plant

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Salem tire plant Sunday has been ruled accidental.

Salem Fire & EMS responded just before 7 p.m. Sunday to the fire at Yokohama Tire at 1500 Indiana Street. All employees had gotten out safely and no one was hurt.

The fire was in the facility’s exhaust system ductwork, according to fire crews, and it took firefighters just under two hours to bring it under control. No other areas of the building sustained any related fire or smoke damage.

The fire was caused by a seized bearing in the exhaust system. The damage to the facility is estimated at $160,000.

