Advertisement

Northam nixes layoffs of Virginia drinking water monitors

(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is reversing a decision by his administration’s health commissioner to lay off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the governor’s press secretary announced that decision on Saturday.

Earlier last week, the newspaper reported on the planned layoffs of 11 full-time and three part-time employees in the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. The layoffs had been scheduled to take effect on Jan. 9.

Northam’s press secretary, Alena Yarmosky, said the governor’s office learned about the planned layoffs from The Times-Dispatch’s reporting.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case
Search on for people who tried to break into ATV dealership
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
Brent Dinkins Mugshot
Man pleads no contest before trial for shooting along I-581
No one hurt in fire at Salem tire plant
Clarissa Jones was found dead after being reported missing
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder