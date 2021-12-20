Red Cross holding blood drive to replenish depleted supply

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross in Roanoke is holding a blood drive Wednesday to replenish the local supply.

Total Action for Progress reports, “Our local Red Cross’ blood supply is at a dangerously low level—as of this week there is only one day’s supply for our area. This drastic blood shortage could impact transfusions and critical surgery needs.”

The Community Blood Drive is set for December 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Red Cross urges community members to sign up at redcrossblood.org and search by sponsor code “Roanokeva” to get to the blood drive page to schedule an appointment. Appointments are preferred over walk-ins.

The Red Cross needs about 25 donors signed up to meet the 20-unit goal. 11 spots are filled as of Monday afternoon.

The drive will be at the American Red Cross Auditorium at 352 Church Avenue SW in Roanoke.

