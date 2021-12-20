Advertisement

Roanoke City Council votes to raise city employee minimum wage, participate in another gun buyback

Each ordinance was unanimously passed.
(Source: City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government/Facebook)
(Source: City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government/Facebook)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning December 27, Roanoke City employees, including public safety workers, will see their wages increase to $15/hour after a vote held Monday.

Roanoke City Council also voted to provide “a one-time stipend to all full-time public safety City employees employed by the City” and a “one-time wage enhancement payment to certain employees employed by the City.”

Every current full-time public safety employee will receive $2,000.

The ability to pay 25 police officer recruits a sign-on bonus was also approved.

The City of Roanoke will too participate in a firearm buyback program with the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition.

Check back with WDBJ7.com for further details regarding the ordinances.

