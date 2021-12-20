Roanoke Marine meets daughter for the first time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many are making their way home for the holidays, there’s one homecoming that’s extra special for a Roanoke family, including a Marine.

“She’s waiting on her daddy to get home,” said Reagan Doyle, Oakley’s mom.

Waiting for the right plane to land. “He has been waiting for this moment for a very long time,” said Doyle.

Reagan and five-month-old Oakley have also been dreaming of this moment since the day Oakley was born.

“Everything from giving birth to raising her on my own, it’s been really hard. But luckily I have a really good support system,” said Doyle.

Oakley is about to meet her dad for the first time. “It says welcome home daddy. I’ve waited my whole life to meet you,” said Doyle.

Roanoke native Dustin Fines is a U.S. Marine and has been deployed since June. “Was not afforded the opportunity to come home. Now I finally have that chance,” said Fines.

He’s had to watch his little girl grow up through a screen. Now, they finally get to meet in person.

“Feels pretty good. I mean I’m trying not to cry on the news or anything, but it feels pretty good to have that opportunity,” said Fines.

Getting to hold his daughter for the first time. “There’s nothing else you could ask for,” said Fines.

A perfect Christmas present wrapped up in a little red bow. “Just being able to spend time as a family together because our family hasn’t felt whole yet, until he comes home,” said Doyle.

“Wish everybody a happy holidays and tell all the other guys that didn’t get to meet their kids yet, cherish that moment,” said Fines.

