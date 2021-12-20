Santa has a workshop in Fairfield

FAIRIFELD, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an outpost from the North Pole in Rockbridge County

Visitors to Dottie’s Country Store in Fairfield have discovered a Santa’s workshop in an outbuilding just beyond the pumps.

Peeking in the windows reveals a Christmas wonderland, with trees, elves preparing presents, and even a desk that appears Santa just stepped away from, leaving behind some cookies and a schedule for his plans to visit the area.

”Well, he has to have certain places he can stop in, because he can’t have everything in his sleigh,” said Misty Pace, a co-owner at Dottie’s. “So he has to have stopping points and workshops, so he has elves all over the place. You never know where they are.”

They say it just appeared at the market one morning, although Santa does occasionally check in to see how things are going.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.