State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte county.

The crash happened on Morton Rd. a half-mile east of Abeline Rd.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Morton Rd. It came around a bend in the road, crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming Mazda 5. The impact caused the Jeep to run off the right side of the road and overturn..

The driver of the Jeep, Malinda A. Miller, 57, of Charlotte, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, Eloy L. Bravo, 57, of Jetersville, and passenger Apolonio Santiago, 36, were both taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

