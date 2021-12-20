Virginia sees rise in percentage of positive COVID tests; Centra reports hospitalization increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,023,698 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, December 20, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,991 from Sunday’s reported 1,020,707.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 13,635,579 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 76.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 67% fully vaccinated. 87.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 77.7% are fully vaccinated.

10,929,858 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 9.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 8.6% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 15,136 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,083 reported Friday.

1,436 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,403 reported Friday. 76,273 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

After a several-week decrease in the COVID census, Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville report seeing an overall increase in COVID hospitalizations. As of Monday, Lynchburg General Hospital reports 60 patients with 17 in intensive care, up from 30 hospitalized just before Thanksgiving. Centra Southside Community Hospital reports 68 patients Monday, with an overall information dashboard found at Centrahealth.com/coronavirus.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

