Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeking information into Dollar General burglary

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of Dollar General located at Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Montvale on Dec. 20th, 2021

Deputies say the unknown suspects disabled the alarm system overnight, allowing them to steal large amounts of merchandise.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Investigator Maddox at 540-586-4800 or submit a tip to Central Virginia CrimeStoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device.

Those who offer tips via CrimeStoppers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

