Bond denied for Pulaski County second-degree murder suspect

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A second-degree murder suspect will continue to be held without bond.

William Tyler Griffith, 28, the suspect charged in the second-degree murder of Deborah Reed Griffith, 58, was denied bond in court Tuesday.

Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court heard a motion for bond filed by Griffith’s attorney.

Griffith’s motion was denied and he will continue to be held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

His next court date is a pre-trial conference set on January 19 and his preliminary hearing will be held a week later.

The Commonwealth was represented by James Crandall and Nicole Cumberland, both are Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorneys for Pulaski County.

As previously released, the defendant is of no relation to the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Justin Griffith.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.