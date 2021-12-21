Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Commerce Secretary

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his choice for Secretary of Commerce and Trade of the Commonwealth, according to a press release.

Caren Merrick has been chosen.

The Governor-Elect said “Caren is an innovator, a business builder, and a true leader in workforce development—the kind of experience needed to develop talent, train workers, attract investment, and make Virginia the best state to start a business as we set out to add 400,000 jobs and launch 10,000 startups.”

As CEO of the Virginia Ready Initiative, Caren oversaw $10 million in funding through Public-Private Partnerships to mitigate economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labor shortages by retraining Virginians for in-demand careers.

