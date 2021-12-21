Advertisement

A healthy and tasty Mediterranean treat: Hummus

This dip is not only healthy it’s easy to make too!
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Hummus Recipe

Ingredients

One can of garbanzo beans

2 to 3 Tablespoons of Tahini (depending on taste)

The juice of two lemons

1 garlic clove

Salt to taste (I use a half teaspoon)

Paprika or parsley to use as garnish

Serve with pita bread or raw vegetables

Suggestion: You can add roasted red peppers or pine nuts to give your hummus a distinctive taste.

To Prepare:

Drain one can of garbanzo beans. Save the liquid from the can and set aside.

Cook one can of drained garbanzo beans in a saucepan for about 5 minutes

Rinse under cool water and add to a food processor.

Add tahini, lemon juice and garlic to the food processor.

Blend in food processor until desired consistency is reached. The longer you blend the more fluffy and smooth the hummus will be.

If you’d like your hummus less thick, add some garbanzo bean liquid and continue blending.

Blend until desired consistency is reached.

The key with hummus is making it to your taste. You can add more or less of any of the ingredients to tailor it to you!

Scoop mixture into a bowl.

Garnish with either a drizzle of olive oil and/or a sprinkle of paprika or parsley before serving.

Serve with pita bread or raw vegetables

Enjoy!

