Historical African-American building placed on Virginia Landmarks Register

The Calfee Community and Cultural Center is one of the newest historic sites placed on the...
The Calfee Community and Cultural Center is one of the newest historic sites placed on the state’s landmarks register.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - An African-American landmark in Pulaski has been placed on the Virginia Landmarks Register.

The Calfee Training School now known as the Calfee Community and Cultural Center is one of the newest historic sites placed on the state’s landmarks register.

It was built in 1939 to provide Pulaski’s African-American population with elementary school education.

Now, it is being renovated into a community and cultural center.

Once completed, it will include a daycare center, community kitchen, digital learning lab, museum, and more.

To learn more about the center, you can visit their Facebook page.

