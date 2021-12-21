Meet the family and winners behind the ‘Light Up Your Home for the Holidays’ contest

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A family and their neighbors go all out on their Christmas lights almost every year. Recently, they’ve been recognized by everyone who drives by.

The Eddleton’s won the town of Christiansburg’s 2021 Light Up Your Home for the Holiday contest.

Their large light display and home are located off of Cambria Street.

“It started gradually when we had children, we started to put up Christmas lights and it’s just grown year after year, and it’s become its own thing at this point,” said Craig Eddleton.

For more than 25 years, Craig Eddleton and his family take a week to decorate their home.

“There’s never enough Christmas lights, so you only had to add more and we just ran out of room in our yard and started to move over-- and got the neighbors involved, and they come out and help,” said Eddleton.

It’s become a yearly tradition.

“I really like it. I love putting up the lights,” said Amalie Tawney, one of Eddleton’s neighbors.

“It’s fun doing it with like the neighbors and stuff,” said the Eddleton’s youngest neighbor, River Tawney.

“We have lived here for 32 years, and so we have all inherited each other as family,” said Jeannine Eddleton.

They all work together to put up more than 200 trees and hundreds of lights-- making their corner of the world, just a little brighter.

Part of the display is an enchanted forest or a part of the nativity scene.

“Adding new things and getting more extravagant every year and I love like watching it grow and stuff,” said Ellie Eddleton.

“We have grown into a family we have grown into a community that supports each other and cares for each other in a whole lot of ways,” said the Eddleton’s longtime neighbor Jane River.

