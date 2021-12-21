More clouds Tuesday thanks to coastal low

Another chilly start

Lots of clouds Tuesday; mainly dry

Windy Wednesday, then warming ahead of Christmas

TUESDAY

Skies turn increasingly cloudy Tuesday as a southern system slides through the Carolinas. Highs will be seasonable with most areas in the upper 40s. The day as a whole will be dry. However, the “southern slider” may get just close enough to clip areas across the Southside with some showers late Tuesday evening.

If they indeed make it in, any showers would be light with less than .10″ rain expected from any intermittent showers.

The best chance of showers would be over Halifax, Pittsylvania and Charlotte counties. Even then, not all highlighted areas will see showers.

A southern system may bring a few showers to the Southside late Tuesday. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY

Skies turn partly sunny Wednesday with breezy conditions. Afternoon highs return to the upper 40s.

Winds could gust up to 30-40 mph, with the highest gusts along the ridge tops.

Winds up to 30-40 mph possible through the day. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Our next weather feature looks to arrive late Friday with any precipitation chances confined to areas along and west of the Blue Ridge toward the VA/WV border. This means a mainly dry Christmas Eve with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

The Christmas holiday is trending even warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Rain chances will remain limited with only a few showers still possible to the west.

