New Virginia Tech Brent Pry Assesses First Few Weeks on the Job

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -New Hokies head coach Brent Pry described the last 2 to 3 weeks as a grind and a whirlwind, everything from assemblng a staff to recruiting, to getting his family settled in Blacksburg.

“Settle is not part of our vocabulary right now,” Pry said Tuesday. “It’s a non stop whirlwind. But it’s fun and it’s good. It’s go, go, go and there’s a lot to get done but it’s a good problem to have. My to-do list doesn’t go away.”

One of his first job duties was to field a call from Governor elect Glen Youngkin.

“He was awesome. I appreciated him reaching out and calling. He mentioned he’d been to some games and would return again next year, come see us. He did also say he was reaching out to the guys down the road too which I understand. He was excited.”

Coach Pry signed 12 players from the Commonwealth of Virginia to start the early signing period last week, a solid first step but recruiting is only half of the equation when it comes to roster management and the transfer portal is here to stay.

“I just try to give them all the information for them to make an educated decision on what they are doing,” Pry continued. “and that’s hard because they don’t trust me yet. Some of these guys had their mind made up long before I got hired. A lot of schools are going through this. There’s a ton of guys in that portal right now.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.