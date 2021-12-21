Advertisement

NHL temporarily shuts down for COVID concerns

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday.
National Hockey League logo
National Hockey League logo(Associated Press)
By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday.

The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities.

An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities.

The season is set to resume with games next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Lexington along 81
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke in late November.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke temporarily stops accepting new guests into shelter following positive COVID-19 case
Man charged in death of Radford 2-year-old faces capital murder charge
Brent Dinkins Mugshot
Man pleads no contest, avoids trial for shooting along I-581

Latest News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first...
Bills end two-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Willis, Liberty roll over E. Michigan in LendingTree Bowl
Virginia Tech Police
Virginia Tech Police look for thieves after football memorabilia stolen
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks