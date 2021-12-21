No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at approximately 4:47 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The fire occurred at the 8500 block of Summer View Drive, in the North County area. First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of a one story, wood-sided home.

The house had one adult and one dog inside at the time of the fire. They escaped unharmed. There were no other injuries.

A Roanoke County Police Officer called in the fire.

The displaced adult is being assisted by The American Red Cross. The house is a total loss.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

