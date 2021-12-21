Advertisement

Roanoke City announces 2021 Citizen of the Year, Neighborhood Partnership Award winners

ROANOKE CITY VIEW
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke announced the Citizen of the Year at the City Council’s 7 p.m meeting on Monday.

Dr. Cheryl Hartman was awarded 2021 Citizen of the Year. The official resolution adopted by City Council is here.

The city also announced the 18th Annual Roanoke City Neighborhood Partnerships Awards shown below:

Neighborhood City Partnership Award

Katie Hedrick, Community Engagement

Neighborhood Community Partnership Award

Chillin’ Shaved Ice, Andrew Beltram and Melanie Crovo

Neighborhood Improvement Award

One Valley Council, The Carver Community Garden

Neighborhood Youth Volunteer Award

Kids in the Community, John P. Fishwick Middle School

Neighborhood Communication Award

Airlee Court, Neighborhood Newsletter

Neighborhood Arts Award

“We Are Art” Rap Cypher

Neighborhood Outstanding Leadership Award

Spence Robertson, Southeast Action Forum

Neighborhood All-Star Award

The Foundry

For more information about Neighborhood Partnership Award winners, contact Josh Johnson in the Community Engagement Office at joshua.johnson@roanokeva.gov, or call 853-1643.

