Roanoke City announces 2021 Citizen of the Year, Neighborhood Partnership Award winners
ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke announced the Citizen of the Year at the City Council’s 7 p.m meeting on Monday.
Dr. Cheryl Hartman was awarded 2021 Citizen of the Year. The official resolution adopted by City Council is here.
The city also announced the 18th Annual Roanoke City Neighborhood Partnerships Awards shown below:
Neighborhood City Partnership Award
Katie Hedrick, Community Engagement
Neighborhood Community Partnership Award
Chillin’ Shaved Ice, Andrew Beltram and Melanie Crovo
Neighborhood Improvement Award
One Valley Council, The Carver Community Garden
Neighborhood Youth Volunteer Award
Kids in the Community, John P. Fishwick Middle School
Neighborhood Communication Award
Airlee Court, Neighborhood Newsletter
Neighborhood Arts Award
“We Are Art” Rap Cypher
Neighborhood Outstanding Leadership Award
Spence Robertson, Southeast Action Forum
Neighborhood All-Star Award
The Foundry
For more information about Neighborhood Partnership Award winners, contact Josh Johnson in the Community Engagement Office at joshua.johnson@roanokeva.gov, or call 853-1643.
