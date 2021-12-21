Service held to honor Roanoke homeless lives lost

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Throughout this year, at least 29 men and women, who identify as homeless in Roanoke, lost their lives.

A memorial service was held today to honor each life.

Speakers at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church talked about the significance of holding the service on the first day of winter, as more time today will be dark than light.

“They have no home to go to. The streets become their beds. Their bellies may be full but most likely not. Mental illness and addition may or may not rack their bodies,” said Kathy Cohen, the Rabbi of Temple Emanuel

Each name was read aloud after a responsive reading. Several community leaders were in attendance.

