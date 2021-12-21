Advertisement

Suspect charged following multiple Campbell Co. burglaries

He was charged with three counts of petit larceny, and one count of grand larceny of a utility trailer.
Courtesy: arrests.org(arrests.org)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Travis Ramsey, 20 of Brookneal, was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants and subsequently charged for multiple larcenies in the Gladys and Brookneal areas.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey was wanted on warrants for his failure to appear in court on the underlying charges of assault and battery of a family member, property damage, and aggressive driving.

Upon interviewing Ramsey, it was determined that he was also involved with multiple larcenies and was charged Tuesday with three counts of petit larceny, and one count of grand larceny of a utility trailer.

He is being held without bond at the Campbell County Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Contact 434-332-9716 with any additional information for authorities.

