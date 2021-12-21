Toy drive struggles to find toys for teens

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One effort to help kids have a happy Christmas is asking for some help.

The Rockbridge area Fill the Fence annual toy drive is getting ready for its distribution day Wednesday, with gifts for kids from birth to 18-year-olds who are still in school, but the table for the teenagers is mostly empty as contributions to the effort, while generous, have been focused on younger children.

”You know, teenagers, pre-teens, they’re still kids, and they don’t understand why they’re not getting gifts,” said Kathy Larlee. “So we’re reaching out to the community and praying that, you know, we can get some gifts for these kids.”

You can find Fill the Fence on Facebook or online.

