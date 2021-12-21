“Toys from the Heart” program hopes to help more families in need before Christmas

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With just a few days until Christmas, the “Toys from the Heart” program is in need of more families to provide Christmas gifts to. The program began more than 20 years according to its coordinator, Nelson Carey.

The program is all possible through a partnership between the Knights of Columbus, United Way of the New River Valley, NRV Community Action and Toys for Tots. The program is able to operate entirely through donations.

“This is setup to be an emergency assistance for families that couldn’t get to one of the wonderful community programs that already exist. ...We want to make sure we can serve as many families as possible without duplicating services,” said Marcela Radlbeck, Community Engagement Director of the United Way of the NRV.

Annually, the program tends to serve more than 200 kids and their families. With thousands of gifts given away. It’s also unique because it is able to provide gifts to families with kids 0-18-years-old.

In 2021, they still have an abundance of gifts available and are hoping families in need can come take the toys off their hands.

”When some of them leave here in tears, and they are like, if it wasn’t for you, my kids wouldn’t have a Christmas. I’m a softie anyway when it comes to kids and that almost draws tears from me. That for me is the only reason why I keep doing it every year,” said Carey.

For any family in need who wants to get involved with the program, you can call the United Way of the NRV at (540)-381-2066 and find its website here.

