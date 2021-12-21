Virginia health officials continue to urge caution, testing as hospitalizations increase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are urging caution and vaccinations as more people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 infections.

According to Christie Wills, Information Officer for the Virginia Department of Health, the Roanoke City - Allegheny Health Districts, cases are up by 715 in the last week. About 15 percent of the current cases are in children. Almost half of the current cases are in people under the age of 35. Nearly 70 percent of people in these health districts currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

Wills said they don’t have a lot of local data yet on the Omicron variant, but preliminary data suggests it’s a more transmissible variant. Wills said health experts believe the vaccines are still proving to be effective in preventing serious illness from the Omicron variant.

You can learn more from our conversation on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.