50-year sentence handed down for Bland County man who produced child pornography

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bland County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for making and producing child pornography at his home and illegally possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony offense.

William Dean Blankenship, 42, was a convicted felon living in Bland County, according to the US Attorney’s Office. February 12, 2021, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police executed a state search warrant at his home after receiving information that he had engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography.

During that search, according to the US Attorney’s Office, a cellular phone and other electronic devices that belonged to Blankenship were recovered. Blankenship’s phone contained more than 50 video files of child pornography, made by him, that showed him engaging in sexual intercourse with two minors.

The investigation revealed Blankenship “routinely coerced and enticed the two minors to engage in sexual activity with Blankenship, and with one another, after he gave the minors narcotics and other controlled substances,” says the US Attorney’s Office, which says Blankenship’s abuse began when the minors were about 13 and 14 years old.

“Today’s lengthy sentence shows the commitment of the Department of Justice to protecting children from the type of abuse and coercive exploitation this defendant exhibited over several years,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “My Office will continue to investigate and prosecute all those who prey on our most vulnerable victims. I am grateful to the work of the Department of Homeland Security and the Virginia State Police for their work on this case.”

“Now, Mr. Blankenship will begin to pay for the horrific atrocities he committed,” said Ray Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Washington, D.C. “This sentencing serves as another example to anyone who seeks to victimize our children, that we will work tirelessly to bring them to justice. HSI was proud to have partnered the Virginia State Police, as well as the Bland County and Giles County Sheriff’s Offices on this case.”

In September 2021, Blankenship pleaded guilty to 17 counts of production of child pornography and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

