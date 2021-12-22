Accident causes power outages in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is reporting 1,641 customers have lost power.

The outage started around 5 a.m. due to a vehicle accident.

The crash happened on US-460 in the vicinity of Fort Branch Rd, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes are closed.

The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m. today, according to AEP.

