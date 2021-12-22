Accident causes power outages in Giles County
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is reporting 1,641 customers have lost power.
The outage started around 5 a.m. due to a vehicle accident.
The crash happened on US-460 in the vicinity of Fort Branch Rd, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes are closed.
The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m. today, according to AEP.
