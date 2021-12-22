Black Dog Salvage Stone House leads “Reno-cation” destinations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Stone House at Black Dog Salvage topped the list of USA Today’s 10Best “Reno-cation Destinations.”

The authors rounded up the top ten places to stay for renovation inspiration for the article.

The Stone House was built in 1911 and used for storage, often filming during the production of the shop’s DIY Network show “Salvage Dawgs”

Later, it was renovated from top to bottom, all with salvaged goods

These days it’s a popular stay on Airbnb and Vrbo.

There is also salvaged furniture and artwork for sale inside, so people can rent the house, and take back home some of the pieces they enjoy.

Co-owner Mike Whiteside says the business is planning on adding more properties to renovation and rent to visitors.

”That’s what we do. We’re an architectural salvage company. But this house really gives us a platform to show what you can do with it,” says Whiteside.

