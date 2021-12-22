Advertisement

Black Dog Salvage Stone House leads “Reno-cation” destinations

Black Dog Salvage's fully renovated, upscale guest house and special event venue was built in...
Black Dog Salvage's fully renovated, upscale guest house and special event venue was built in 1911.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Stone House at Black Dog Salvage topped the list of USA Today’s 10Best “Reno-cation Destinations.”

The authors rounded up the top ten places to stay for renovation inspiration for the article.

The Stone House was built in 1911 and used for storage, often filming during the production of the shop’s DIY Network show “Salvage Dawgs”

Later, it was renovated from top to bottom, all with salvaged goods

These days it’s a popular stay on Airbnb and Vrbo.

There is also salvaged furniture and artwork for sale inside, so people can rent the house, and take back home some of the pieces they enjoy.

Co-owner Mike Whiteside says the business is planning on adding more properties to renovation and rent to visitors.

”That’s what we do. We’re an architectural salvage company. But this house really gives us a platform to show what you can do with it,” says Whiteside.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
Man charged in death of Radford 2-year-old faces capital murder charge
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Roanoke Marine homecoming
Roanoke Marine meets daughter for the first time
Brent Dinkins Mugshot
Man pleads no contest, avoids trial for shooting along I-581

Latest News

In 2021, 15 people have died due to gun violence.
Concerns of leadership, pay, expressed in anonymous Roanoke police survey
Christiansburg Christmas Display Spotlight
Christiansburg Christmas Display Spotlight
Sitting Down With The Leader Of The Hokies
Sitting Down With The Leader Of The Hokies
White's Travel Center Updates
White's Travel Center Updates