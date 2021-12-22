Teen hurt in shooting outside Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy is being treated for a gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday night.

Roanoke Police were called about 8 p.m. December 21, 2021 to the 3400 block of Plantation Road NE. Officers found a boy with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury inside a business in the area. Police say their investigation indicates the incident occurred outside the business, but the victim was taken inside shortly after he was injured.

Detectives have not determined what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Police say they don’t believe this shooting is related to a fatal shooting about four hours later.

