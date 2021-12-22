Advertisement

Teen hurt in shooting outside Roanoke business

(Live 5/File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy is being treated for a gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday night.

Roanoke Police were called about 8 p.m. December 21, 2021 to the 3400 block of Plantation Road NE. Officers found a boy with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury inside a business in the area. Police say their investigation indicates the incident occurred outside the business, but the victim was taken inside shortly after he was injured.

Detectives have not determined what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Police say they don’t believe this shooting is related to a fatal shooting about four hours later.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas
Winds are expected to gust 25-35 mph through Wednesday afternoon.
Blustery and cold tonight as skies clear

Latest News

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Clinic remakes Christmas classic with health message
Carilion Clinic Holiday Greeting
Carilion Clinic Holiday Greeting
1887 time capsule may have been found
LIVE: 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument being opened
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
Fugitive sought, considered armed and dangerous after Wytheville attack