CASA of Central Virginia in need of volunteers as 66 children await advocates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Courthouses across the commonwealth deal with child abuse and neglect cases.

Advocates with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Virginia are voices for the children impacted.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, they say the number of reported cases initially dropped.

“Teachers, coaches, those are the top reporters of abuse and neglect so when schools shut down, therefore those children were not able to be seen. So we knew that abuse and neglect was still going on, but there was not as many people reporting it,” said Kelli Diaz, recruitment and development director.

But since about August, when schools returned to in-person full-time, things began to change.

Diaz says because children are back in schools, more cases are being reported.

Right now, 66 children need an advocate.

“During the season of giving, give them the gift of advocacy, the gift of hope. Because truly, what a CASA does for a child is give them the gift of hope by giving them a voice,” said Diaz.

Although they welcome help, becoming an advocate means dedication to children.

Diaz says people interested need to have time available to ensure they see their case through.

“We don’t want you to get involved and say, oh I gotta back out, so you’re gonna let that child down. We definitely don’t want that. We want somebody who can be committed to this role, committed to the time it takes,” said Diaz.

If you’re interested in being an advocate, CASA of Central Virginia has two upcoming information sessions in January.

Information on registering can be found on their website.

