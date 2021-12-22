Concerns of leadership, pay, expressed in anonymous Roanoke police survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a year where gun violence has again plagued the Star City with 5 more people than last year dead, some of Roanoke’s finest are voicing concerns.

Results from a recent survey conducted by the Roanoke Police Association asked current officers about morale and retention. 101 out of 246 sworn officers answered the questions on morale, while 85 answered questions on retention: specially if they plan to stay with the department or get a new job.

”Police are blamed for a lot of things that happen, they have to be more than just police officers, they have to be social workers, they have to intervene on a lot of things, so it’s tough and I can understand that, but we want to encourage them to stay the course,” said mayor Sherman Lea in an interview Tuesday.

Lea says policing has changed greatly over the last few years. Sgt. Rick Garletts, who has over 30 years experience in law enforcement agrees.

”You know we have seen a reduction in the number of people who are interested in this profession. Vacancies cause some concern but we’ve always had vacancies. There’s an ebb and flow,” said Garletts.

The Roanoke Police Department currently has 44 vacancies, which yields an 18% vacancy rate.

On Monday night, city council approved a $5,000 sign-on bonus for all new police recruits. Inadequate pay was one of the top complaints in the survey.

Another repeating complaint was directed toward the city’s top cop: Sam Roman, who is close to rounding out his second year as chief.

The open ended suggestion section of the survey yielded comments like, “Get a new chief and “The leadership needs to change at the top.”

Caitlyn Cline, a spokesperson for RPD issued the following statement regarding the survey: “As you can imagine, some of the comments are disheartening and discouraging to read. But Chief Roman is committed to listening, learning, and doing what he can to make the Roanoke Police Department the best place to work for a law enforcement officer. We want to share numerous things that have changed since Chief Roman re-joined RPD as Chief, to include several building upgrades, expansion of the take-home vehicle program, and significant pay raises. Chief Roman is prioritizing the men and women of the Roanoke Police Department, and wants to listen to their concerns and understand where they are coming from. Chief Roman is devoted to doing what he can do to make this agency the best it can be for the people who serve this community.”

We also reached out to Bob Cowell, city manager and Chief Roman’s boss, who said this:

“I respect the right of the Association to survey its members from time to time and appreciate insights offered by our employees regardless of the mechanism used. As in other instances, when we receive input from employees regarding work conditions, we will review the information and determine what, if any actions are warranted and appropriate. Indeed, it is this type of input that has recently been used in determining and approving a series of bonuses and a new pay schedule for police officers. Policing is in a difficult place nationally as well as here locally, as those involved continue to adapt to a more challenging environment where greater accountability is also demanded by those they report to and serve. I have complete confidence that the Chief and his command staff working together with the officers and the community will meet these demands and thrive in this new environment.”

