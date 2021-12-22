Advertisement

Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb

Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb
Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb(Fairfax Fire)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the northern Virginia home of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, who’s the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. But there was no information on their identities.

Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded.

Photos show flames consuming the home.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his wife, Pam, were saddened to hear of the fire at the Robbs’ home.

Governor Ralph Northam shared a statement from the Robb family:

The residence of former Governor Chuck Robb and former Virginia First Lady Lynda Robb sustained major damage Tuesday evening as fire engulfed their home of nearly 50 years.

The Robb family confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to the hospital. They were the only occupants at the time of the fire.

“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the three daughters of Charles and Lynda Robb. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

Copyright 2021 AP/WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas
Winds are expected to gust 25-35 mph through Wednesday afternoon.
Blustery and cold tonight as skies clear

Latest News

Surveillance photos from Smith Mountain Laundry larceny
Surveillance photos released in search for laundromat thief
Anchorage Police Lights
Pittsylvania County man dies after being hit in road
Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Clinic remakes Christmas classic with health message
Carilion Clinic Holiday Greeting
Carilion Clinic Holiday Greeting