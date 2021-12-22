Fire destroys Virginia home of former senator Chuck Robb

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the northern Virginia home of former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, who’s the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. But there was no information on their identities.

Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded.

Photos show flames consuming the home.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he and his wife, Pam, were saddened to hear of the fire at the Robbs’ home.

Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) December 22, 2021

Update - two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Fire is under control. Crews hitting hot spots. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/4RGQGHyUVq — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021

Governor Ralph Northam shared a statement from the Robb family:

The residence of former Governor Chuck Robb and former Virginia First Lady Lynda Robb sustained major damage Tuesday evening as fire engulfed their home of nearly 50 years.

The Robb family confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to the hospital. They were the only occupants at the time of the fire.

“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the three daughters of Charles and Lynda Robb. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

Units currently on scene of two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. 1st arriving units reported fire throughout 1st floor of a large home. Two persons transported to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries. @ArlingtonVaFD and @mcfrs assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/jUStCUVtKt — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021

