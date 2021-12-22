Advertisement

First of settlement funds deposited into new Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority

The new Abatement Authority is something Attorney General Mark Herring says he has worked on for 8 years, while in office.
The new Abatement Authority is something Attorney General Mark Herring says he has worked on for 8 years, while in office.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new agency created to help fight the opioid crisis in Virginia has gotten its first deposit of funds.

$11.3 million, which came from a settlement with a drug maker, is now in the Opioid Abatement Authority. The authority received bipartisan support and was approved through legislation earlier this year.

Attorney General Mark Herring says a group of experts who understand recovery will direct the funds.

Fifteen percent will go toward state identified abatement measures. Another fifteen percent will go to local governments. The remaining seventy percent will go to regional groups, and other organizations that step forward, that have proven to be effective.

“To be clear, no amount of money will ever bring back loved ones, will ever make up for the harm that has happened, but we can work as hard as we can to get needed funding for recovery, treatment, and prevention, to help those who are battling addiction right now,” said Herring.

Virginia is currently involved in other lawsuits with opioid drug makers, and more settlement funds could come in the future.

